Hyundai i20's Entry –level Pricing May be Reduced to Rs. 6 Lakh

Hyundai i20 Era Price: The South Korean company, Hyundai is considering lowering the entry-level prices of the i20 and it would soon launch a new base-spec Era trim. The new variant would push the i20 starting price near to the Rs.6 lakh mark, putting it in the same league as the Tata Altroz XE (Rs. 5.80 lakh) and Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma (Rs 5.98 lakh).



Hyundai has stripped out each and every niceties to bring down the premium hath's entry-level pricing, presently, the Magna is the i20's entry-level trim. It would be priced at Rs. 6.85 lakh and Rs. 8.21 lakh for both petrol and diesel variant respectively. It is slightly on the higher side, when it is compared to other premium hatches.

With regards to features, the i20 Era only comes with essential features which include steel wheels having hub caps, a basic multi-info display, a manual air-con, front power windows and power steering. When it comes to safety, it is taken care by dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking. This variant does not come with an infotainment system, remote locking and even rear power windows.

Like the Grand i10 Nios Era, Hyundai might offer the i20 Era along with the 83Ps, .1.2 litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine coupled to a five-speed manual transmission. The NA petrol CVT, diesel and turbo petrol powertrains, must be reserved to the higher-spec variants.

It is clear; the i20 Era looks barebones as well as rudimentary. But with the entry-level price been reduced, the i20 would be soon become more accessible to all those who are looking for a premium hatchback on a budget.







