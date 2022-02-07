Hyundai Motor India, Trending all Day on Twitter# BoycottHyundai: Company issues Official Statement

In Twitter, #BoycottHyundai was trending all day, the reason behind this campaign was because of the tweet by its Pakistan Twitter handle @HyundaiPakistanOfficial.



On 5th February, Hyundai Pakistan Twitter handle tweeted" Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom#hyundaiPakistan #kashmiriSolidarityDay. This has led to the #BoycottHyundai trend on Twitter.

Eventhough the tweet has been deleted but it was noticed by few Indian Twitter users, which later became trending. Following this trend, numerous people have began posting with the hashtag and had asked numerous people to stop buying the company's product in the nation.

Soon Later, the Hyundai India has issued an official statement, clarify that the brand has been committed to the Indian Market for above 25 years now and we definitely stand firm with regards to strong ethos of respecting nationalism.

The official stamen also added that, "the unsolicited social media post linking the Hyundai Motor India is offending our company's unparalleled commitment as well as service to this great nation. India is 2nd home to the Hyundai brand and we have zero tolerance policy towards such insensitive communication and we also strongly condemn any such views.

The statement further added, that, as part of our commitment to India, we would continue our efforts towards the betterment of the nation and its citizens.

After Maruti, the Hyundai, is the 2nd largest carmaker in the nation. The South Korean car maker is presently sells around 12 models in domestic market.