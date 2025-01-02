Hyundai Reveals Creta Electric SUV Ahead of Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Hyundai India has officially disclosed the technical details of its upcoming Creta Electric SUV, which is expected to make its debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The new electric model shares several design features with its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, the Creta, while incorporating key electric vehicle (EV) advancements.

The Creta Electric will offer two distinct battery options: a 42kWh pack and a larger 51.4kWh variant. The smaller 42kWh battery promises a driving range of up to 390 kilometers on a single charge. The 51.4kWh battery, designed for longer trips, extends the range to 473 kilometers. This flexibility allows consumers to choose between a more affordable option and a long-range solution for extended journeys.

In terms of charging, the Creta Electric supports fast DC charging, enabling a 10 to 80 percent charge in just 58 minutes. For those opting for a slower but more convenient charging method, the standard 11kW wall box charger can fully charge the vehicle in approximately four hours.

Performance-wise, the Creta Electric offers impressive acceleration, reaching 100 kilometers per hour in just 7.9 seconds, making it a competitive option in the electric SUV market.

The new Creta Electric will be available in four different variants and a selection of 10 color options. Hyundai is preparing to open bookings for the vehicle soon, catering to a growing demand for electric mobility in India.