Images of New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza leaked Ahead of the launch

The 2nd generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to be launched early next year, the above model is more likely to be powered using the same 103 bhp and 1.5 litre NA petrol engine.

Early next year, the launch is expected, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been leaked on the website, we can find a set of spy images, which reveal a completely uncamouflaged unit of model, which has been undergoing homologation as well as testing processes.

As per the spy images, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza would receive heavily revised exterior design, which would now feature a dual-pod projector headlamp setup having integrated LED DRLS on either side, a new as well as thick single slate grill with 2 U shaped chrome inserts above it.

It has also received a new dual tone front bumper having a contrast colored skid plate, fog lights, balck body cladding, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, new roof rails, blacked out A, B and C pillars, rear wipe and washer, the new wrap around LED tail lights, Brezza lettering on the bootlid above the number plate recess, a contrast colored skid plate having dual tone rear bumper and it has also got integrated spoiler having high mounted stop lamp.

When it comes to inside, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza would feature a varied changes, the most significant feature is additions being a sunroof, cruise control, paddle shifters, large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, Suzuki Connect telematics technology.

A few other notable changes with regards to new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza does include a revised instrument console having colored MID, a leather wrapped steering wheel, reworked dashboard, steering mounted controls and new AC vents.

Under the hood, we find the upcoming generation of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is more likely to be powered having the same 1.5 litre, 4 cyclinder, NA petrol engine which produces around 103 bhp and 138 Nm of torque in its present state of tune. This motor may be paired to 5 speed manual unit having 4 speed torque converter automatic unit. Also on offer, we have brand's SHVS mild-hybrid technology, which has revealed through the badging on the bootlid.