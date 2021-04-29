Is Honda Planning to Launch Small Adventure Bike in India?

Honda has recently registered NX200 in India; the name Honda NX is new to India, whereas it has been used overseas for numerous years for bikes like NX125, NX250, NX650 and others. These bikes consists dual sport machine, they are built so, to become capable off-road and have single cylinder.

• The all New Honda ADV is more likely to be based on the Hornet 2.0 platform

• It could be more or less similar to the CB190X sold in China

• For the Indian market, it is more likely to have a unique design

Based on the trademark filing mentioned above, Honda might be planning to gear up to launch a fairly unique motorcycle in our market. Traditionally NX is the trademark name used for dual-sport motorcycles, one of the best known example in India is Hero Xpulse 200). It is more likely, the upcoming Honda bike would be road-biased ADV.

Honda NX200 platform

The recently launched Honda Hornet 2.0 is the primary reason for its existence. The bike is based on the Honda CB190R, which is sold in the international market and it uses the same mechanical, albeit, which has differently designed bodywork. There is another bike, which is based on the same platform, which has been sold in the Chinese market, called as the CB190X, we believe, this could be canvas for the India-spec Honda NX200.

Honda NX200 engine and Design

Based on the CB190R, the CB190X has been made, it is a road-biased motorcycle, it has also got few ADV elements. These do include slightly longer travel suspension, it also has ADV=style beak, hand guards, a taller windscreen and also engine bash guards.

It is quite likely Honda would be using its existing platform rather than engineering new one for our market. In other words, you can expect the same 184 5cc 2-valve, having an air cooled single cylinder engine from the Hornet 2.0, despite what the 200 in the name might suggest.

What remains to be seen, is as to whether for Indian market, we would receive the long travel suspension, the chassis would more likely to remain untouched. Either way, the potential Honda NX is more likely to borrow the 17-inch wheels as well as break set-up from the Hornet2.0.

Honda NX200 India launch

As with the Hornet 2.0, the NX20' design is most probably going to be unique for Indian market. If Honda is planning to bring this bike to India, the company might do so, in a couple of months, given that the Hornet 2.0 was launched last year August. Its price could around Rs.10, 000 more when compared to the Hornet 2.0, which is currently priced at around Rs.1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).