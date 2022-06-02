Kawasakhi W175 recieves makeover for the year 2023

In Indonesia, Kawasaki has launched the 2023 version of the popular classic-style street bike, the W175. The Team Green's lowest displacement retro-themed motorcycle has always been he W175 and it would continue to be an Asia-only model. The new motorbike would sport the similar appearance to the one it does replace. It would have round headlamp, single cradle frame and retro ribbed seat cover, the W175 really exudes an old school aura.



For the year, 2023, the Kawasaki W175 comes in 3 distinct versions, TR, TRSE and Café Racer. The TR looks like a scrambler, but the TRSF looks like conventional UJM machine. The above options make sure that the customers would receive a package from Kawasaki's entry-level retro motorcycle, which is suited to their taste and riding preferences.

Kawasaki is also offered in new colors with the W175.

When it comes to starters, the scrambler-style GTR variant would flaunt a rugged aesthetic completed by a ribbed seat cover. High front as well as rear fenders and a bash plate. It is painted in Kawasaki's signature green, which traces back to the company's motocross heritage. The TRSE version, on the other hand, has got a similar design but it has two special edition color schemes inspired by that of the 1950's. Finally, the Café Racer Sports a body-colored headlight cowl, as well as unique decals on the gas tank and side panels which offer a sporty appearance.

The Kawasaki W175 has got traditional front telescopic suspension and twin rear shocks. It has also got a conventional braking system sans ABS, including a front disc and a rear drum. A Single-cradle chassis, as well as round headlight with halogen bulbs tend to maintain its antique appearance. It is clear to watch that the Kawasaki W175's styling is inspired by the bigger. Triumph Bonneville-rivalling W800. For the Asian market, the W175 offers the same vintage charm, albeit in an more affordable and practical package.