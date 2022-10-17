Know the Reason as to why Most Car Thefts happen in Delhi-NCR: How to Claim Insurance?

According to ACKO Vehicle Theft Report, most stolen cars in India are usually white in color, Delhi_NCR accounts for more than 56% vehicles and second Bengaluru around 9% and lastly Chennai the vehicle theft cases are around 5%.

As per another report, it has been found that. Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata have emerged as the cities having least number of Vehicle Thefts in the Nation.

The Delhi Police have quoted in their report, that above 3 lakh vehicles were stolen in the National Captital between 2011 to 2020.

Major Reason as to theft happen usually in Delhi

• Lack of parking space in the buildings as well as colonies, leading to vehicles been parked on the roads.

• The thriving second-hand market for cars in adjoining states and across the nation

• The close proximity that Delhi Shares with the borders of other states which enables motor criminals to make quick getaways.

Some of the most theft Prone areas in Delhi

During 2012 and 2021, the increase in vehicle thefts In New Delhi has been around 103% when compared to increase in the vehicular population, which was only about 56%. The most theft prone areas in Delhi-NCR are

-Rohini

-Bhajanpura

-Uttam Nagar, Sector 12 Noida

-South City 1

-Gurugram

-Dayalpur

-Sultanpuri

What happens when the Vehicle Gets stolen?

As per the rules, if a vehicle remains untraced even after 21 days, an untraced report is sent automatically to the insurance company for the Claim settlement.

What steps you must take, when your Vehicle gets Stolen?

-First Step, report to the Police as well as the insurance company if your car or two-wheeler has been stolen.

-Along with the FIR, you would require offering a copy of your vehicle documents which include registration certificate, driving licence etc to the insurer. You might also require submitting the original vehicle keys.

-Police issue a non-traceable certificate, if they tend to fail to trace the vehicle within a reasonable time frame. After this, the insurance company will settle your claim as per the terms and conditions of the insurance policy.

Most stolen car and bikes in Delhi-NCR

Cars with the greatest demand and consequently, longer delivery timelines were the favourite among the thieves.

Most popular hatchbacks

-the Maruti Wagon R

--Maruti Swift

-Hyundai Creta

-Hyundai Santro

-Honda City

-Hyundai i110

When it comes to bikes, which are stolen commonly in Delhi-NCR

-Delhi

-Honda Activa

-TVs Pulsar

-The Royal Enfield Classic 350

-The TVs Apache