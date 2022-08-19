Know the Safest Cars in India: Safety should be Non-Negotiable

Are you considering to buy new car and do your prioritize safety? Do you end up skimming through the safety kit in the brochure? You should find out more about structure rigidity, crash test ratings? If you have not till now, then it is high time, you must. Safety must be non-negotiable, look at some the safest car in India.

Presently during the production process, the Indian manufacturers run their vehicles through the international Centre for Automotive Technology at Manesar, which tend to function as an independent "Type Approval and Homologation "Agency, which has been authorised by the Road Transport & highways to test the numerous automotive components such as powertrain, passive safety, noise vibration, wheel and trye calibration, vehicle fatigue etc.

Under the safer cars for India vision, for the year, 2022 alone, we find 4 cars have scored four stars in the Global NCAP, let me 1st take you through these

1. Renault Kiger

-Adult Safety -4 Stars

-Adult Protection Score -12.34/17

-child Safety-2 Stars

-Child Protection Score -21.05/49

Renault has been designed to attract pocket-conscious buyers, as the same it enables low-cost offering this compact SUV has been built on the brand's CMF A+ platform, which has been packed in dual front airbags. ABS with EBD, front seat pretensioners and seatbelt reminders for the crash test.

2. Nissan Magnite

- Adult protection Score is 11.85/17

-Adult Safety -4 Stars.

-Child Safety -2 Stars

- Child Protection -24.88/49

The above car was launched in the pandemic year, the Magnite carried few serious weight on its shoulders, deemed to be the make or break product with regards to Nissan's stay in India.

Tested at 64kmph, the crash test results deemed the SUV's bodyshell integrity to be unstable and is not capable of withstanding further loading. With regards to adult occupants, protection, the SUVs offered good protection to the driver's and passenger neck and head while offering marginal protection to the chest as well a knee area in the front row, thus leading to a 4 star rating for adult occupants.

Both the SUV's scored 2 stars in child safety and it is not hard to see why. In its base trim the SUVs skip ISOFIX child seat anchorage so while the head of an infant up to 18 months is protected the chest is not in case of an impact and for a child of up to 3 years the head and chest area are not sufficiently protected.

3. 4th Generation Honda City

-Adult Safety -4 Stars

-Adult Protection Score -12.03/17

-Child Protection Score-38.27/49

This 4th generation Honda City Which as rumours have it might be phased out by October this year, Honda claims to design all their cars with safety in mind, while we would get to the active safety aids a bit later.

At the Global NCAP, the sedan has been tested in its base trim having dual front airbags, ABS, ISOFIX Child seat anchorage and seatbelt reminders. Scoring 4 stars for adult occupants and for Child safety even though its bodyshell integrity has been labelled as unstable at an impact of 64kmph.

4. Honda Jazz

-Adult Safety-4 stars

-Adult Protection Score -13.89/17

-Child Protection Score -31.54/49

The Honda Jazz has been tested at GNCAP, which too might be on the way out of India by October if the rumours are to be believed while receiving an unstable body shell integrity label, the sedan scored 12.03 points out of 17 translating to 4 stars in the adult occupants safety ratings.

Priced between Rs.8 to 10 lakh, the hatchback also features Brake Assist in its top most trim.

5. Toyota Urban Cruiser

-Adult Safety – 4 Stars

-Adult Protection Score -13.52/17

-Child Safet-3 Stars

-Child Protection Score-36.68/49

Up next we have the Toyota Urban Cruiser and given this car is manufactured in the same plant on the same platform by Maruti Suzuki for the Brezza one can safely assume the safety rating of the Urban Cruiser would translate to the Brezza's as well.

6. Tata Punch

-Adult Safety – 5 Stars

-Adult Protection Score -16.45/17

-Child Safety – 4 Stars

-Child Protection Score -40.89/4

With regards to active Safety kit, the Punch packs in quite a bit with iRA connected car tech, which offers close to 27 safety features at an attractive price point. The car also offers front log lamps having cornering ability, rain sensing wipers top trims and automatic headlamps.

7. Mahindra XUV700

-Adult Safety -5 stars

-Adult Protection Score -16.03/17

-Child Safety -4 Stars

-Child Protection Score -41.66/49

This SUV comes having additional rollbars having door sections in order to absorb energy from any high-speed impact, while the different steel strengths has been used to build the chassis in order to aide in great structural rigidity.

At the GNCAP, this SUV has been tested in its base trim with the same kit as the others mandated for the tests and on most parameters, the SUV offered strong protection to the occupants while also scoring a stable tag in the structural test.

When you opt for higher trims, the XUV700 offers up to 7 airbags, hill-hold, hill descent control, roll-over mitigation, 360-degree camera, blind-view monitor, driver drowsiness detection, level 2 ADAS tech which is quite an add on.