Mahindra Group Ready to Compete as Tesla Plans India Entry

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has voiced confidence in the company’s ability to compete with Tesla, as reports indicate the U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is progressing with its plans to enter the Indian market.

According to industry sources, Tesla has identified locations for two showrooms in New Delhi and Mumbai, moving closer to launching operations in India. The development has sparked discussions about competition in the domestic EV sector.

Mahindra responded to a query on social media platform X regarding Tesla’s potential entry. A user questioned, “How will you handle the competition if @elonmusk brings @Tesla to India? Are you ready, Sir? @TataMotors_Cars.”

Reflecting on the history of India’s automobile sector, Mahindra compared the situation to the country’s economic liberalization in 1991. He recalled how international automakers such as Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, and Daewoo entered the market, bringing advanced technologies and designs. Despite their presence, Mahindra continued to grow and compete.

“Since 1991, we have faced similar questions about competing with Tata, Maruti, and global manufacturers. Yet, we remain in the game,” Mahindra stated. He further highlighted the company’s long-term strategy, stating, “We are committed to staying relevant even a century from now. With the support of our customers, we will make it happen.”

In a separate post, Mahindra shared an old message referencing Tesla’s earlier struggles. “Few recall my post from 2018 when Tesla was going through a challenging period,” he noted.

Mahindra has been expanding its EV portfolio, with recent launches including the XUV400 and the all-electric XUV.e8, underscoring its commitment to sustainable mobility.

Tesla has also demonstrated interest in India, listing job openings for roles such as Tesla Advisor, Inside Sales Advisor, and Consumer Engagement Manager. The company’s push into the market follows a recent meeting between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signaling potential developments in India’s EV landscape.