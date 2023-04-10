Maintaining supercar is expensive affair: Indian Owners finding creative solution, gets repainting job in a local garage

Recently, images of the Ferrari F430 getting repainted at local garage has gone viral on the internet. The above car is worth crores of rupees, it had got several scratches as well as dents on the body panel, majorly due to an accident. The workshop covered the windshield, headlights and window, while a man worked on the body of the supercar.

This is not the first time, we find luxurious car has been seen getting repaired or repainted at a local garage. A few years ago, an Audi R8 supercar was spotted getting repainted in a makeshift garage and the images of a Bentely Bentayga luxury SUV from Mumbai getting repainted or repaired from a roadside workshop also surfaced online.

Painting a sports car or supercar at an authorized service center would cost lakhs of rupees but local workshop offer the same services at lower prices. However, the quality of work and paint may differ in both places.