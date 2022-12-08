Major Automobile Manufacturers have announced Price hike across all Models

The companies have cited, the major reason for price hike is rising commodity prices and transportation cost.



Kia, Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Mercedes-Benz and Audi have announced a price hike across their model range starting from January 2023. All carmakers have cited an increase in commodity prices as the major reason behind the hike.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that, it would be increasing the prices of its entire model line-up, although the hike would vary depending on the model. Apart from the rise in the commodity prices, Maruti Suzuki has stated that, the price hike is due to regulatory requirements from the government that have increased the cost pressure. Presently, Maruti Suzuki's line-up includes the Alto, Alto k10, Bakeno, Brezza, Celerio, Ciaz, Dzire, Eeco, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, ignis, S-Presso, Swift, Wagon R and XL6.

Kia

Kia would hike the price of its entire model line-up by nearing to Rs.50.000 starting from January 2023. The south Korean manufacturer has stated increasing commodity and transportation costs as the reason for the hike, which would be applicable to all bookings made after 31st December. Presently, it has the Carens, Carnival, EV6, Seltos and Sonet in its portfolio.

Tata

Along with rise in commodity prices, Tata also stated that, it would be updating its vehicles in order to meet the upcoming RDE norms, which would also lead to hike in prices. The manufacturer presently, sells Nexon, Altroz, Harrier, NExon EV, Punch, Safari, Tiago, Tiago EV, Tigor and Tigor EV.

Mercedes Benz

Mercedes-Benz would also increase the prices of the produces in its portfolio by 5%. It, like others , also hiking prices to counter increasing input and logistics cost. Mercedes-Benz's portfolio presently includes the A-Class, A-Class hatchback, C-class, E-Class, S-Class, EQB, EQC, EQS, GLA, GLB, GLC, GLC Coupe, GLE, GLE coupe, GLS, G-Class and the two Mayback models-GLS and S-class.

Renault

The French manufacturer, would hike the prices, owing to increasing input cost due to pricier commodities. Renault presently sells, the kwid, kiger and Triber in India.