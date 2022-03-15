Maruti Suzuki Eyeing Blockbuster April with Ertiga & XL6 Facelift Launch

Maruti Suzuki is going through a busy phase due to fresh and model update launches lined up and it has been only 3 months into the year. Presently, the company is preparing for a blockbuster April with the launch of 2 of its MPVs, the Ertiga facelift and XL6 facelift.



The facelift version of the Ertiga, will not have much difference, with regards to design and styling front, except for little upgrades such as fog lamp grill and black surrounds. It could receive a fresh design for the alloys. Similar upgrades are also expected on the XL6 facelift, but it could sport the Baleno like NExaWave Grille. Few new color options may be on the cards.

Both cars may receive an upgrade to the touchscreen infotainment system. Maruti would likely to get updates for both cars having SmartPlay Pro version, which was first introduced on the 2022 Baleno. Apart from this, expect new upholstery, the option of wireless charging, amongst other upgrades.

With regards to powertrain, the Ertiga facelift is expected to retain the 1.5 litre four-cylinder engine, which makes around 105hp and 138 Nm of torque and is paired with five speed manuals as standard or an optional four-speed automatic.

The XL6 would be powered by similar engine as well as transmission option, which include a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter (which may be available with Ertiga as well)

Both the Ertiga and XL6 do face competition from the newly launched Kia Carens, which has got a more powerful engine as well as more equipment. Only time would tell, as to how Maruti would retain is MPV customers. As of now, we are waiting for the launch of 2 vehicles in April month.