Maruti Suzuki Gets Clearance to Set Up a Manufacturing Plant in Haryana@Sonipat

Maruti Suzuki is India's largest passenger car company, very soon would be setting up a new manufacturing plant in Haryana, at Sonipat. The above development was revealed by Harayana CM, Manohar Lal KhattarManohar, who stated that, the state govt has issued the clearance to the Indo-Japanese carmaker to set up a new production facility in more than 900 acres of land at Kharkhoda in Sonipat district.

Khattar has made this announcement about this development at a meeting of the HArayana Enterprise promotion Center. He further went on to reveal that the land will be allotted at a cost of 2.6 acres with a concession of 10% if the money is paid within the period of 45 days. These allowances have been granted under the state GST rules for 15 years.

With the deal been finalized, the new project has been expected to begin in the coming 2 to 3 years. This would also help Maruti in augmenting its production, which already has two factories in Harayana-Gurgaon and Manesar. The increase in production would also mean a boost in the automotive sector of the nation.

Present challenged faced by Maruti

Present challenges faced by Maruti Suzuki are by far the largest car manufacturer in the nation having a yearly market share of about 45%. However, the company does continue to face challenges on the production front and it is unable to utilize its full potential in the present facilities because of ongoing chip shortage.

Earlier this month, Maruti has conveyed that, due to scarcity of the electronic components, it is expecting to have negative impact on the production at its 2 plants, which are located in Haryana and parent Suzuki factory in Gujarat. The carmaker has stated that, the present scenario, it expects the total production volume across both the factories in Harayana could be around 85% of the normal roll out in the month of November.

New models from Maruti

Maruti company has shied away of new launches for above 2 years, the automaker is getting readying to launch a whole bunch of new models which would be introduced in the coming few months. It all began with the launch of new-gen Celerio this month and it would be carried forward with other models such as Alto, Vitara Brezza, Baleno and S-cross, all of them are getting a generation upgrade in the near future.

The new-gen Celerio has been launched at a price of Rs. 4. Lakh to Rs. 6.94 lakh(Ex-showroom). It would receive plenty of updates in the form of a redesigned exterior, more fuel efficient powertrain, new underpinnings, more features. Powering the new Celerio would be 1.0 litre K10C petrol engine, which tends to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of peak Torque and it tend return a maximum fuel efficiency of 26.68 kmpl.

Apart from these, the Maruti has been working on launching new SUV's in association with Toyota. Reports also suggest that new gen Maruti cars would be focusing more on safety and they are being built with the aim to achieve 5 star NCAP Scores.