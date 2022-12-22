Maruti Suzuki to Hike Prices on its Entire model

The price rise would range from Rs. 1500 to Rs. 8014 and it would be applicable to all the cars in the Maruti Suzuki range, excluding the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Cars sold from both standard channels, i.e Maruti Suzuki Dealerships and those sold through the Nexa dealership channel which are the premium outlets for cars like the Baleno and S-Cross would be both affected by the price increase.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto and the Wagon R had price rise about Rs. 1500 while the Baleno witnesses the maximum price increase at Rs.8014.

The last time Maruti Suzuki has hiked price in the month of August in the year, 2016 where an increase of almost of Rs. 20,000 was implemented. The hike in car prices has been attributed to the increase In commodity, transportation and administrative costs.