Maruti Suzuki to recall 134,885 units of WagonR, Baleno

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India will recall a total of 134,885 vehicles of hatchback WagonR and sedan Baleno for a possible fuel pump issue.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited today proactively announced to voluntarily undertake a recall for WagonR (1 litre) manufactured between November 15, 2018 and October 15, 2019 and Baleno (petrol) manufactured between January 8, 2019 and November 4,2019," the company said in a statement.

"The recall will cover 134,885 vehicles of both these models."

According to the company, it will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the fuel pump.

"Faulty part will be replaced free of cost," the statement said.

"Owners of the vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorized dealers in due course of time."