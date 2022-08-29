Mercedes Benz India's Important Organizational Announcement-First Indian to be appointed as MD & CEO

Recently Mercedes-Benz India, has made it official that, Santosh Iyer would be the Managing Director & CEO of the company starting from January 2023. He would be 1st Indian MD &CEO for this German luxury car manufacturer's Indian subsidiary.



Santosh Iyer is presently working as Vice President-Sales & Marketing and he would be succeeding Martin Schwenk as the Managing Director & CEO of the company.

Santosh has been associated with Mercedes-Benz India since 2099, Santosh has been in the leadership roles across varied functions which include Sales, Marketing, customer services, internal communications and CRM. It would be worth mentioning that Santosh Iyer would become the 1st Indian MD & CEO of this German luxury car manufacturer's Indian subsidiary.

Moreover, after a highly successful stint in the nation, Martin Schwenk would take the responsibility as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz Thailand. Martin has played very important role especially with regards to creating the Mercedes-Benz's EV Roadmap in India and also preparing the company for its future, by transforming the retail business model, while inculcating a transparent, people-centric, flat organizational culture. Both these appointments would be effective beginning from 1st January,2023.

Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz, Martin Schwenk, commented, "I will personally remember India for its warmth and generosity of the people, our partners and customers. It is truly a dynamic market having immense potential and also it offers opportunities thus making my stint both enriching as well as rewarding. The strong brand loyalty and leadership of Mercedes-Benz in India is remarkable and inspires our customer centricity and customer commitment.

He further added, "as the company transitions into an exciting future with emerging mobility trends as well as unending possibilities, I am thoroughly convinced Meredes-Benz would achieve new height with the passion, vision as well as dynamic leadership that Santhosh drives in. His contribution to the Brand's success story in India has been truly remarkable and his exemplary leadership would steer the company successfully into the future.

Santosh Iyer, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India commented, I am extremely excited having new responsibility and the opportunity to lead the most desirable luxury brand in India.

Mercedes-Benz is at the cusp of transitioning to an exciting, electrified future and it is privilege for me to steer the brand, introducing emerging trends and continue to define new benchmarks for our customers.

He has further mentioned" We definitely got a fantastic winning team comprising both colleagues and Franchise Partners having proven records and I am eager to continue this winning story".