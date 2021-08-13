Modi Launches Scarppage Policy, Wants Youth and Startup's to Join

On Friday, P. M. Narendra Modi has launched vehicle scrappage Policy and said, the above policy is a significant milestone in our nation's development journey. He has also urged the youth and start-ups to join the programme. The investor summit in the state of Gujarat, for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure opens a new range of possibilities.

In his, tweet, the P. M. Modi has urged both, youth as well as start-up's to join this programme. He further added that the vehicle scrapping would help in phasing out, polluting as well as unfit vehicles in an environment-friendly manner. Our aim is to create a viable and circular economy and more importantly bring value to the stakeholders and at the same time be environmentally responsible.





The above policy intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of Automated Testing stations and registered vehicle Scrapping Facilities across the nation.

During the Launch, the Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari has mentioned that, around 1 crore vehicles are there, without any valid fitness. He also added that, this policy is based on fitness and not the age of the vehicles.

P.M. Modi, stated that the scrappage policy would help in modernizing the vehicle fleet and it would ensure scientific disposal of old polluting vehicles. The Vehicle scrapping policy is definitely a move to generate wealth from waste. This policy would offer new identity to India for both, mobility and auto sector. It would play a major role in removing unfit vehicles from our roads in a scientific manner; it would also modernize the vehicular population on our city roads.

The Prime Minister stated that, Centre is promoting a circular economy with an aim to develop both sustainable and environment-friendly front.

A circular economy is one, where products are designed for re-use, durability and recyclability.