New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models

When it comes to Maruti Suzuki, it mostly likely to launch its highly anticipated Jimny and Mahindra and Mahindra is likely to launch to expand its Bolero Line-up with the Neo Plus Mode.



The auto industry has witnessed in the month of April, few highly anticipated car launches such as Maruti Suzuki Fronx, MG Comet EV and 2023 Lexus RX. In the month of May, numerous top brands are gearing up to launch their latest models. When it comes to Maruti Suzuki, it mostly likely to launch its highly anticipated Jimny and Mahindra and Mahinda is likely to launch to expand its Bolero Line-up with the Neo Plus Mode. Similarly, several other automakers are expected to roll out their latest offering In India, this month.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Five-door

Expected Launch Date: May 15

Expected Price: Rs. 10 lakhs to Rs12 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

Maruti’s long awaited five-door Jimny SUV is all set to roll out in the Indian Market in the 2nd week of May. The Jimny was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, it would be powered by the 1.5 litre, 4-cyclinder, K-series petrol engine paired with a five-speed manual unit or a six-speed automatic unit.

BMW M2

Expected Price: Rs. 1 crore(ex-showroom)

Expected Launch date : May end

BMW is more likely to introduce 2nd generation M2(G87) in India. The price announcement as well as debut is expected to take place by the end of May.

The second-genBMW M2 would be the only standard offering and hardcore competition variant and it is not expected to arrive in India.

The M2 Packs the BMW R6 3.0-lite twin-turbo inline engine with an option of an 8 speed STeptronic transmission or a 6-speed manual transmission for buyers in India.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Expected Launch date : 5th May

Expected Price : Rs. 10 Lakh

Mahindra and Mahindra is likely to launch the Bolero Neo Plus in early May. The SUV is likely to be offered in both 7- and 9-seater configurations having slightly cosmetic changes over the standard model. The Neo Plus, is likely to provide 120PS power from a 2.2 litre diesel engine, carried over from the older model.

Kia Seltos 2023

Expected Launch dAte :15th May

Expected Price : Rs. 10 Lakh

Numerous reports have suggested that the facelift model of Kia Seltos is likely to come to India in May

This one is compact SUV, it is expected to be powered by the same 115 PS. 1.5 litre petrol as well as diesel engines but a new Hyundai-derived 1.5 litre turbo petrol motor might be provided instead of 1.4 litre turbo petrol powertrain option.