New helmet norms: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways mandates ISI mark 

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced a set of norms on helmets under 'Protective helmet for two-wheeler rider' that will come into effect on March 1, 2021. The helmet norms were revised after considering a lot of outcomes on a two-wheeler helmet crash.

As per the orders, all the helmets should possess ISI mark under Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) act, 2016 i.e, all the helmets will need to have IS 4151:2015 mark. However, helmets meant to export are exempted. The ministry also lifted the ban on helmets weighing over 1.2 kg thus clearing the way to foreign brands such as ECE, Snell or Sharp. However, they require BIS certification by a manufacturer or a stakeholder before releasing in the market.

The ministry also invited the public and stakeholders for their views and advice on the new norms that will be considered in the next 30 days. With the new norms coming into effect, the helmets with no safety standards will be off the market ensuring more safety to the riders. However, lifting the ban on 1.2 kg helmet paves the way for ISI marked helmet of less than 1 kg which often claimed to have low-safety standards.

Indian roads witness around 3 lakh deaths every year contributing to 12 per cent of road fatalities. With the new helmet norms, all the helmets will meet high-quality standards, further ensuring a decrease in the road fatality rate.