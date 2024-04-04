Ola Electric receives 53k registrations

Hyderabad: Ola Electric said that it recorded over 53,000 registrations (as per VAHAN Portal) in the month of March, posting its highest ever monthly volumes yet again for the fifth consecutive month. The company achieved a Y-o-Y growth of 115 per cent in FY24 over FY23 with 328,785 units registered as against 1,52,741 units in FY23.



With its outstanding performance in March, the company continued to maintain its leading market share during the month and grew by 42 per cent Q-o-Q with 119,310 units registered during Q4 FY24 compared to 84,133 units in the previous quarter.