On Kia Chinese EV Day, Kia Released the EV5 Electric Concept

Kia recently, revealed EV5 at the Kia Chinese EV Day. The EV5 is an electric concept automobile that is smaller when compared to EV9 electric SUV, but shares he similar design principles.



The EV5 Concept was also created with practicality in mind, similar to the Kia EV9.

The above vehicle has got elevated bonnet, muscular line and highly butch style. It has also got sculpted LED daytime running light. It has counter hinged door, which eliminate the need for B-pillar and swivel chairs in both rows, which simply both entry and exit. Nonetheless, they did make their debut on the EV9 concept vehicle but not the model built to production standards.

With regards to front row, the cabin has a bench seat to keep the space open. The interiors are covered with environmentally friendly materials and the dashboard has single display, which doubles both the instrument panel and the infotainment screen. A little amount of power is added to the battery while the car is moving or stopped by the solar panels, which are part of the panoramic glass roof.

The EV5 is expected to employ the similar engine options as the EV6, even though kia has not officially disclosed its specifications. As a result, the Kia EV5 would either have a 58kwh battery pack or a 77.5kwh battery pack. A 235bhp dual motor system or a 170bhp electric motor can be used having a smaller battery.

There is a speculation, that EV5 would make its debut with a different battery-motor setup.

As per the Kia, the EV5 would go on sale in China later this year.