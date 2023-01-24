Sierra holds a significant place in Ratan Tata's heart: Know the Design Element, he wishes to retain

Tata is serious about bringing its Sierra concept to production. It definitely holds a significant place in the Ratan Tata's heart. It di not just begin the carmaker's passenger back in the year, 1991, but also Ratan Tata's career as the Chairman of the Tata Sons.



The ex-chairman of Tata motors very much keen on keeping the wrap around rear windows and thick B-pillar of the OG Sierra in the upcoming model.

Ratan Tata has visited the design studio, during the last summer and he was very positive about the new Sierra.

It was very challenging because it was a huge responsibility. The original sierra holds a special place, how people remembered it. We wanted to do justice, capture the spirit of what the Sierra is, but make something that's modern, not retro. It is nostalgic, for few people, but we have to appeal also to the next generation.

The resulting SUV strikes an impressive balance between retro inspired styling and a futuristic, forward looking aesthetic. It is bold and boxy at the front, with Spilt LED headlights and a full width LED DRL.

But the rear three quarters feature the older sierra's graphic identity, a modern take on the OG SUV's styling with present day practicality and features.

Design element Rata Wanted to retain

Do not lose the wrap around glass, do not make the B-pillar too small-Ratan TATa

These were the clear instruction from the Ratan TATA. Presently, production-ready concept, the B-pillar is massive and wrap around Alpine window design is retained in spirit.

The signature is the wrap-around glass and the B-pillar. That's what makes the Sierra iconic, graphically.

The design works with normal roll-down rear widows. The window on the side for the rear passenger is a drop glass, like normal. But then there is a black plastic finisher and the roof is glass, a panoramic roof. So it looks graphically like it is a wraparound window, but it is not.

The older Sierra had wrap around, fixed rear windows and only two doors. But the new Sierra is regular five door SUV having proper rear doors, roll-down second row windows and a panoramic glass roof.

Sierra's significance

It is likely an understatement to state that, Ratan TATA, who took over as chairman in March 1991, was stepping into big shoes. And he was stepping into a minefield. At the time, Tata's Vehicle manufacturing division only made commercial vehicles. But with the Sierra, Mr TATA look a leap towards passenger vehicles for the first time.

The new Sierra seems to be up with the times having 5 door practicality and modern amenities. It powertrains will be cutting edge too. While the older Sierra was a diesel only SUV, the new Sierra will get a petrol engine and even a fully electric powertrain upon its launch in 2025.