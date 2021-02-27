X
Singapore's manufacturing output surges 8.6% on year in January 2021

Singapore's manufacturing output surges 8.6% on year in January 2021 (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) announced on Friday that the country's manufacturing output increased 8.6 per cent year on year in January 2021

Singapore: The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) announced on Friday that the country's manufacturing output increased 8.6 per cent year on year in January 2021, compared to the 16.2 per cent increase last December.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output grew 12.1 per cent year on year in January, the Xinhua news reported.

As for the performance of different clusters, the electronics cluster's output grew 19.8 per cent year on year in January, while the biomedical manufacturing cluster saw its output fall 8.6 per cent, the chemicals cluster's output grew 9 per cent, the precision engineering cluster's output grew 15.3 per cent, the transport engineering cluster's output decreased 19 per cent, and the general manufacturing cluster's output expanded 3.3 per cent.

