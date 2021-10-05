Skoda Auto has Launched Limited Edition Rapid Sedan India: Start Price @Rs11.99 lakh

On Monday, the Czech carmaker, Skoda Auto very recently launched a limited edition of mid size sedan Rapid in our nation, India, the start price of the above vehicle is around Rs. 11.9 lakh(Ex-showroom).



As per the company, the Raid Matte edition would be available in carbon steel matte color and would be powered by a 1 litre petrol engine having options of both automatic as well as manual transmissions. Its manual transmission option is priced at Rs. 11.9 lakh and when it comes to automatic transmission, the variant would be available at Rs. 13.49 lakh(Ex-showroom).

Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, has stated that, since its launch in the year 2011, the Rapid has had a very successful journey in India, having more than 1 lakh customers. It has seen great resonance with auto enthusiasts across the nation.

Taking the success story further, we are very much thrilled to introduce the Rapid Matte Edition In India. With this addition, the Rapid Portfolio would expand further to reach new customers. With its distinctive style as well as an extensive feature list, we are confident, that this product would witness great demand, he stated.

According to the Carmaker, this new edition will be available having new design features, which include black radiator grilles, spoiler in the front, coupled with carbon steel matte, black body side moulding, glossy black door handle and black trunk lip garnish among others.

The vehicle has all black alloy wheels and essential safety features such as anti braking system across its product portfolio and dual airbags.

The Rapid Matte edition is also equipped having a rear parking sensor, rear windscreen defogger with timer, anti-glare interior rear view, adjustable three point seat belts at the front, engine immobiliser having floating code system and rough road package, Skoda stated.