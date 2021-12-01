Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo: New Details Emerge

In the Indian market, Skoda has recently launched the Kushaq in 3 variants and there is also talks of a Monte Carlo variant since then. The Monte Carlo Variant will be the new top end variant and its launch is expected very soon.



Skoda would be adding varied new range top variant, the reason being the present top-spec style variant misses on few features which the rivals tend to offer. The Monte Carlo variant may add to Kushaq includes digital instrument cluster, electric adjustment for the seats and also panoramic sunroof. The roof liner will also receive upgrade this time, it would be from the Skoda Slavia sedan.

Kushaq presently competes with Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-cross, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renualt Duster, MG Astor, Skoda presently has 3 variants of Kushaq, they include Active, Ambition and style.

There will no mechanical changes but Kushaq would have few cosmetic upgrades due to which the new variant Monte Carlo Variant would look bit sportier. It's expected to receive more sportier engine, around 1.5 litre, 4 cylinder, TSI engine. It produces nearing to 150 PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

All other variants have 1.0 litre, 3-cylinder TSI engine which tend to produce nearing to 115 PS of max power and 178 Nm of peak torque. It does come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Skoda provides 1.0 TSI with all the variants. The base variant has only manual gearbox. The 1.5 TSI is provided with only the style variant. It is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or 7 speed DSG dual clutch automatic gearbox. Presently, it is still not yet known, as to whether the Skoda would offer the gearboxes with Monte Carlo Variant or not.

Skoda has already launched new variant

When the company Skoda, launched the Kushaq, when it comes to top end variants, they were not offered with 6 airbags. After listening to customers feedback, the company added the new variant, style with 6 airbags, the 1.0 Style AT does have 6 airbags and it is priced around Rs. 16.99 lakhs, ex-showroom whereas the style 1.5 AT is priced around 17.99 lakhs ex-showroom. It is provided having 6 speed manual gearbox or 7 speed DSG dual clutch automatic gearbox.

Price

The start price of Skoda Kushaq begins at Rs 10.49 lakhs ex-showroom and it goes nearing to Rs.17.99 lakhs ex-showroom. The starting price of the Kushaq might seem to be bit on higher side, but one of the reason for it is, the Skoda does not have a base Variant for Kushaq as every other manufacturer does. Even the low-spec Active variant has been offered having a decent equipment list.

Skoda Slavia

Skoda is all set to offer new mid-size sedan, Slavia. It would be replacement for the Rapid, the Slavia does its underpinning with the Kushaq, it is based on the same MQB-AO-In platform. It has got a wheelbase of 2651 mm. The engine as well as gearboxes is also carried forward. Hence, 1.0 litre TSI and 1.5 litre TSI. The pre-booking of the Slavia has already started the deliveries and it would be in the 1st quarter of 2022.