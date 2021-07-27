Spy Shots of Upcoming Skoda Rapid Successor Leaked Online

When you look at the latest spy shots, it looks that; the above Sedan would borrow multiple interior design cues from Skoda's latest SUV, the Kushaq.



When you look at few more spy shots of the upcoming Skoda Rapid Successor, which has been surfaced online, it reveals more details of the sedan. The spied model could be seen, having production-ready LED headlamps and tail lamps, fog lamps and alloy wheels. We can also have 1st look at the interior of the sedan.

You can also spot a dual-tone interior of the cabin and a two-spoke steering wheel as offered to any Skoda cars. Going by the image, the sedan's cabin layout looks much similar to that, of Kushaq. When you have a closer look, you can also spot Kushaq like analogue dials for the instrument cluster. Other expected features also include connected car tech, 6 air bags and a sunroof.

The Skoda would make use of the MQB-AO in Platform for the Rapid Successor, Skoda would make use of the MQB –A0 in Platform for the Rapid successor and Kushaq would be the 1st model in India to be based on the same. It would also share its engine options with the Compact SUV, it would have a 1 litre turbo-petrol engine(115PS/178Nm) with either a six-speed manual or a torque converter and a 1.5 litre turbo petrol unit(150PS/250Nm), which is mated either to a six-speed MT or 7 speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic).

The upcoming Skoda is expected to be launched towards the end of 2021 having prices ranging between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Skoda compact would help in rekindle its rivalry against Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Maruti Ciaz and Volkswagen's Vento Successor (virtus).