Recently, young man from Tamil Nadu, named Boopathi, brought his dream bike, what caught everyone attention is mode of payment. This individual saved nearing to three years, he paid for the vehicle, which is worth Rs.2.6 lakh using only one-rupee coins.

V. Boopathi walked away with a Bajaj Dominar 400 from a showroom in Salem on Saturday. This bike was handed over to him after 5 members of the showroom staff, along with 4 friends of Mr Boopathi, worked for more than 10 hours to count all of these coins. The coins were brought to the showroom in a van and offloaded using the wheelbarrows.

The Showroom manager was initially very reluctant to accept the payment in mode of coins, he stated he relented because he did not wish to disappoint a customer.

The banks usually charge about Rs.140 as commission for counting 1 lakh, that too in 2000 denomination, how would they accept it, when we would give them Rs.2.6 lakh in one-rupee coins. I finally accepted considering the Boopathi's dream of buying a high-end bike, showroom manager, stated.

Mr. Boopathi, who is YouTuber also shared a video of his bike buying experience. He inquired the cost of his dream bike, three years ago, at that time, the cost of the bike was only Rs. 2 lakh.

Boopathi, three years back, when he enquired the price, he did not have money, hence he decided to save the money he earned from his YouTube channel to buy the Bajaj Dominar 400.