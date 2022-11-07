Tata Motors Achieves Another Milestone, Produces 50.000 Electric Cars

Home Grown Manufacturer, Tata Motors is known achieve numerous milestones and made the nation proud, today, it has been able to achieve another milestone, by rolling out about 50,000 units of Electric cars from its manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Pune.



The above move from the Tata motors has put the company in stronger position than its rival by staying ahead of its target in manufacturing electric passenger cars.

Presently Tata Motors has more than 80% of market share, when it comes to electric passenger car segment and the automaker's current electric passenger vehicle product consists of models such as Tata Tigor EV, Tata Nexon EV, Tata Nexon EV Max and the newly launched Tata Tiago Ev, which also happens to be the most diverse EV offering in the nation, consisting of a hatchback, a sedan and an SUV.

Mr Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors passenger vehicles ltd, commenting on this new milestone, stated, "As the pioneers of the EV's in the nation, the onus of ensuring successful adoption was on us. With the well calibrated product mix, strong consumer facing initiatives, we have been able to address barriers to EV adoption. We have been able to create an entire EV ecosystem with the Tata Group companies to offer simple, cost-effective solution for our customers.