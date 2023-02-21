TATA Motors Gets Huge Order from UBER for 25,000 XPRES-T-EVS

Tata Motors, Automobile manufacturer, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) along with ride-hailing app Uber in order to bring 25000 XPRES-T-EVs into their premium category service.



Where all the services would be available

The services would be available across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The company would start the deliveries of the cars to Uber Fleet partners in a phased manner, beginning this month.

" in line with our commitment to grow sustainable mobility I the nation, we are delighted to partner with Uber, India's leading ridesharing platform. Offering customers our environmentally friendly EV ride experiences via Uber's premium Category services, the above would help in accelerating the adoption of both green as well as clean personal ride sharing. The XPRES-T-EV is very attractive option both for customers and operators. While enhanced safety, silent and premium in cabin experience provides the customers with a relaxed ride, the fast charging solution, driving comfort and the cost effectiveness of the EV makes it an attractive business proposition for our fleet partners. This partners would further cement our market position in the fleet segment. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Moros Passenger Vehicles and TATA Passenger Electric Mobility.

Uber is committed to bring sustainable, shared mobility to india and this partnership with TATA Motors is a major milestone on that journey. It would represent the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India.



It would supercharge the transition to zero emission on the Uber platform as we work toward building a sustainable future. We are committed to doing our part to bring down the barrier to going electric by working with industry partners that are leading the change, stated Mr Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia.

During July 2021, Tato Motors has launched XPRES Brand exclusively for fleet customers, it is their first vehicle under this brand. The new XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options-315km and 277km. it packs 26kWh and 25.5kWh and it can be charged from 0-80% in 59 minutes and 110 minutes respectively.

It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard across variants.