The Upcoming Kia, an MPV, All Set for an India Launch, Early 2022, Unveil Next Month

Kia India has big plans for next year, the company has been putting lot of efforts, to its next product for the Indian car market and in 2021 it has been silent not much happening.

Kia India is presently selling highly popular models such as Sonet and Seltos and as the carnival luxury MPV, and its next might be very well be an MPV-codenamed KY, this would help, once again inject fresh momentum to sales charts.

Kia is betting big on the growing preference for the larger vehicles in the Indian market. We find, the company has been already selling carnival, it has got more niche product and the company officials say it was never really meant to be volume driver but the above product showcases Kia's capabilities.

India is a very significant market for Kia globally, not only with sales volume but, it has got potential to be a production and global research and development hub, stated Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO at Kia India.

The new product hence may be a balance between the two, while looking at helping drive sales figures further up. it is now learnt that the 3 row vehicle may be unveiled in the month of December, while the company has confirmed the official launch, which has been slated for Q1 of 2022.

We are happy to make an announcement that Kia India would introduce its new product KY in Q1 of 2022. With KY, we would be kick starting our Next India growth phase in order to consolidate both, business as well as operations, stated park.

Kia India has been betting big, when it comes to larger vehicles so that, it can find favor among Indian car buyers and it is making claims that is not averse to the idea, of opening varied new segments. We find, its sister company Hyundai, too, made similar claims, when it had launched the Alcazar 3 row SUV in India, earlier this year.

But will it possible for Kia to succeed with MPV body type at a time where SUV have been clearly paying its dividends in Indian markets? We are expecting, vehicle from Kia camp to be packed with varied features in order to receive numerous key styling notes to help it connect with varied prospective customers. It is also more likely that this product would receive both petrol and diesel engines, additionally it will have automatic transmission option.

The Upcoming Kia product is expected to take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6.