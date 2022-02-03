This February, Get Discounts upto Rs.35,600
Honda is providing heavy offers as well as discounts on its lineup, which include Amaze, City, Jazz and WR-V. For the month of February, the manufacturers are providing benefits upto Rs. 35,600. Here you can find the details.
Honda is providing heavy offers as well as discounts on its lineup, which include Amaze, City, Jazz and WR-V. For the month of February, the manufacturers are providing benefits upto Rs. 35,600. Here you can find the details.
Honda City
Offers Amount
Cash Discount/ Free Accessories Upto Rs.10,000, upto Rs. 10,600
Exchange discount Rs. 5,000
Loyalty Bonus Rs.5,000
Exchange bonus Rs.7,000
Corporate Discount Rs.8,000
Total Up to Rs.35,600
One can either take a cash discount of nearing to Rs.10,000 or free accessories nearing to Rs.10,600
The city retails from Rs. 11.23 lakh to Rs. 15.18 lakh.
Honda City 4th Generation
Offers Amount
Loyalty Bonus Rs.5,000
Exchange bonus Rs. 7,000
Corporate Discount Rs. 8,000
Total upto to Rs. 20,000
The 4th Generation city does not receive any cash or exchange discount
It would be priced from Rs. 9.29 lakh to Rs.9.99 lakh
Honda Amaze
Offers Amount
Loyalty Bonus Rs. 5,000
Exchange bonus Rs. 6000
Corporate Discount Rs. 4,000
Total upto Rs. 15,000
There is no cash as well as exchange discount available on the Amaze
The subcompact sedan does retail from Rs. 6.38 lakh to Rs. 11.21 lakh.
Honda Jazz
Offers Amount
Cash discount/ Free Accessories up to Rs.10,000/ up to Rs 12,200
Exchange discount Rs.5000
Loyalty Bonus Rs. 5000
Corporate Discount Rs. 4000
Total Upto Rs. 33,200
Once can avail, a cash discount nearing to Rs. 10,000 or free accessories worth up to Rs.12,200 on the jazz
The hatchback would be priced starting from Rs. 7.71 lakj to Rs. 9.95 lakh.
Honda WR-V
Offers Amount
Exchange discount Rs. 10,000
Loyalty Bonus Rs.5,000
Exchange Bonus Rs. 7,000
Corporate Discount Rs. 4,000
Total upto Rs. 26,000
The offers would be available only with the petrol variants
The WR-V do not receive cash discount
The crossover retails beginning from Rs. 8.82 lakh to Rs. 11.86 lakh
(All Prices Ex-showroom Delhi)
Note: all offers would likely vary depending on the location as well as chosen variant. We request you to contact at the nearest dealership for the exact details.