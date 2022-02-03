This February, Get Discounts upto Rs.35,600

Honda is providing heavy offers as well as discounts on its lineup, which include Amaze, City, Jazz and WR-V. For the month of February, the manufacturers are providing benefits upto Rs. 35,600. Here you can find the details.

Honda City

Offers Amount

Cash Discount/ Free Accessories Upto Rs.10,000, upto Rs. 10,600

Exchange discount Rs. 5,000

Loyalty Bonus Rs.5,000

Exchange bonus Rs.7,000

Corporate Discount Rs.8,000

Total Up to Rs.35,600

 One can either take a cash discount of nearing to Rs.10,000 or free accessories nearing to Rs.10,600

 The city retails from Rs. 11.23 lakh to Rs. 15.18 lakh.

Honda City 4th Generation

Offers Amount

Loyalty Bonus Rs.5,000

Exchange bonus Rs. 7,000

Corporate Discount Rs. 8,000

Total upto to Rs. 20,000

 The 4th Generation city does not receive any cash or exchange discount

 It would be priced from Rs. 9.29 lakh to Rs.9.99 lakh

Honda Amaze

Offers Amount

Loyalty Bonus Rs. 5,000

Exchange bonus Rs. 6000

Corporate Discount Rs. 4,000

Total upto Rs. 15,000

 There is no cash as well as exchange discount available on the Amaze

 The subcompact sedan does retail from Rs. 6.38 lakh to Rs. 11.21 lakh.

Honda Jazz

Offers Amount

Cash discount/ Free Accessories up to Rs.10,000/ up to Rs 12,200

Exchange discount Rs.5000

Loyalty Bonus Rs. 5000

Corporate Discount Rs. 4000

Total Upto Rs. 33,200

 Once can avail, a cash discount nearing to Rs. 10,000 or free accessories worth up to Rs.12,200 on the jazz

 The hatchback would be priced starting from Rs. 7.71 lakj to Rs. 9.95 lakh.

Honda WR-V

Offers Amount

Exchange discount Rs. 10,000

Loyalty Bonus Rs.5,000

Exchange Bonus Rs. 7,000

Corporate Discount Rs. 4,000

Total upto Rs. 26,000

 The offers would be available only with the petrol variants

 The WR-V do not receive cash discount

 The crossover retails beginning from Rs. 8.82 lakh to Rs. 11.86 lakh

(All Prices Ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: all offers would likely vary depending on the location as well as chosen variant. We request you to contact at the nearest dealership for the exact details.