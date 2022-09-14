Top 5 Electric/Hybrid Cars Available for Sale in India: Price less than Rs. 25 lakh

There has been rise in the Fuel prices, the customers are more keen in opting to purchase a fully-electric vehicle or a hybrid car. We find, more and more people today are thinking to make a shift from ICE vehicle to an EV or a hybrid, given the range of mass-market options that are presently available in the market.



Given below is the list of top 5 electric and hybrid cars presently available in the Indian market under Rs. 25 lakhs (Ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV is presently the most affordable electric SUV in the Indian market; it is priced from Rs. 14.99 lakh for the entry-level variant of the Prime series, it is going all the way up to Rs. 20.04 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top variant of the Max Version.

When we talk of the battery pack, the Nexon EV Price would receive a 30.2 kWh battery pack and offers a range of 312 km, while the Nexon EV Max receives a larger 40.5kWh unit, which can help cover nearing to 437 on a single charge. Both models would receive a single electric motor, with the one on the Prime version producing 129 PS, while the NExon EV max power output is nearing to 143 PS, thus helping the EV sprint from 0 to 10 kmph in mere 9 seconds.

Toyoto Urban Cruiser Hryder

Earlier this month, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was launched in the Indian market. It price range from Rs. 15.11 lakh to Rs. 18.99 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the strong hybrid version. The hybrid SUV receives a 1.5 litre NA petrol engine, it is coupled to an AC synchronous motor which produces around 116 PS and feeds power to the front wheels through an e-CVT gearbox. The above vehicle has made claims that it offers mileage up to 27.97 kmpl.

With regards to feature front, the above vehicle has received an 9inch infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a semi-digital instrument cluster, 17-inch alloy wheels and so on. It is presently the most affordable strong hybrid car in the Indian market.

Honda City e:HEV

The Honda city e-HEV is better known as city hybrid, it was launched earlier this year, as the first mass market strong hybrid car in the nation. Unlike the single AC synchronous electric motor seen on the aforementioned Toyota Urban cruiser Hybrid, the Honda City e-HEW powertrain makes use of 2 electric motors along with a 1.5 litre petrol engine. This results in power as well as torque output of the 126 PS and 253 Nm respectively. The price of this vehicle is around Rs. 19.89 lakh, the Honda Hybrid has made claims that its fuel efficiency figure is about 26.5 kmpl. With a 40 litre fuel tank, the city e-HEV has got an effective range of 1000+ kilometres full tank. The hybrid sedan also receives ADAS tech including the autonomous emergency braking lane keep assist lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Kona Electric was launched way back in the year, 2019 as Hyundai's first fully electric car in India and it continues to be the company's sole Ev after 3 years. The base price of the vehicle is around Rs.23.84 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Kona Electric is equipped with a 39.2 KWh battery pack, powering an electric motor having an output of 136 PS and 395 Nm. It has an ARAI certified range of 452Km and it can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in mere 9.7 seconds.

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV was facelifted in March this year and the update brought along varied changes which include new design, a larger battery pack and a higher range. It now receives around 50.3kWh battery pack, which offers claimed range of 461 km on a single full charge. The front mounted electric motor produces around 176 PS power and 280 NM torque which enable the MG EV to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in mere 8.5 seconds.

The ZS EV receives a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera and rear drive assist feature which includes blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, a panoramic sunroof, i-smart connected car tech, wireless charging, digital Bluetooth key and more.