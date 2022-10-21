Top 5 SUV's having best boot Space under Rs.10 Lacs

Customers choice has been changing, SUVs are all the rage these days. This is due to the Versatility being offered by an SUVish platform.

SUV's have been exploded onto the car scene. Numerous factors influencing include are road presence, great visibility, practicality as well as utility can be attributed to its success.

SUVs are built, so that they can go over major terrains and handle bad patches of roads with ease. Presently the SUV's have captured nearing to 40% of the passenger vehicle market in India.

Below, you can find Top 5 SUV; s in India with best boot space priced under Rs10 lakh

1. The Renault Kiger grabs the top position on the list, it has got around 405 liters of boot space. This vehicle is priced around Rs. 5.99 lakh (Ex-showroom). Renault provides the Kiger having two engine options.

The engine options on offer are, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine which produces around 71bhp and 96nm of torque and 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine, producing 98.63 bhp and 160 nm of torque.

2. The Nissan kicks presently is in 2nd position in the list and it provides a boot space of nearing to 405 liters, it is well rounded product but it is yet to make its mark as far as sales are concerned.

Eventhough the Nissan has tried hard, so that it can place the product well, but it was not able to handle the competition similar like the younger sibling, the Magnite. The above vehicle is the only vehicle which is compact and it is priced below Rs. 10 lakhs.

Nissan provides the kicks in two engine options, one is 1.5 L naturally aspirated engine, which produces about 104.5 bhp and 142Nm, of torque and 1.3 turbocharged petrol engine. Which produces 153.8 bhp and 254 Nm of torque.

3. The Kia Sonet is a sub-compact SUV, which is offered in variety of engine options and in numerous trims. Kia provides the Sonet in 3 engine options -a 1.2 L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing about 81.9 bhp and 115 nm of torque, a 1.0 turbocharged petrol engine producing 118.3 bhp and 172 Nm of torque and 1.5 L diesel engine producing 98.6 bhp for the MT Version and 113.4 bhp for the AT version and 240 Nm of torque. The Kia Sonet price is about Rs. 7.49 lakh. The Kia Sonet provides the boot space about 392 liters.

4. The Tata Punch is a serious value for money vehicle and the most affordable SUV on this list having started Ex-showroom price of Rs.5.93 lakh. It provides the boost space of about 366 liters. Tata offers the Punch in a single engine option. On offer is a 1.2L petrol engine, which produces 84.8 bhp and 113nm of torque. The Tata Punch is the only Micro SUV is on the list, and it even has 187 mm of ground clearance.

5. The Honda WRV has underpinnings of the Jazz/Fit which has got brilliant base for the development of this SUV. It offers a very well-balanced drive, but it did not hit off, when it comes to sales chart because of its price point. Even though, Honda has introduced a WRV is only top of the line variants, this SUV did not get it right as sat right at the borders of the Territory of the Hyundai Creta and other SUV's at that price pint making it very difficutl choice for the new buyers. Honda provides the WRV for a starting of Rs. 9.11 lakh(ex-showroom). The Honda WRV provides a boot space of 363 liters.