Toyota Innova Hycross Unveiled Globally

The Toyota Innova Hycross, is still recognizable as an Innova but with quite a bit more of an SUV like theme. At 4,755mm long, 1850mm wide and 1795mm tall, the Hy cross is longer and wider than the Crysta but of similar height it is A large full-face grille dominates the look while drawing a link with the current Innova Crysta and other global models like the RAV4 and Toyota Highlander.

When it comes to headlamps are slimmer and more swept back now having LED units in top variants. There is also large housing for the foglamps, a wide DRL and a striking connected air dam that quite a bit of SUV Character. The front as well as rear overhangs have been reduced further to add the crossover styling, although the approach and departure angles and the 185mm ground clearance remain unchanged.

The bodywork of the Innova Hy cross witness more creases than earlier along the sides and the bonnet, although the functional boxyshape and large glass area continue in more refined, again SUV-themed manner with the large inch wheel.

The Flat MPV-style boot lid has been replaced with again more SUV like design cues like the slated windscreen and beefed-up bumpers, the two-part taillamps are now very similar to Toyota's other SUV's.

Toyota Innova Hycross Interiors

The Innova Hycross interior looks more contemporary space with a flat horizontal design, a large free standing 10-inch touchscreen with a slim panel to AC control and a dash mounted gear lever. The instrument cluster is new too with a 7 inch MID as is the steering wheel. The interior done up in a brown and black color theme having silver highlights. The Indian Version is expected to get a tan upholstery color along with rear sun shades.

Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid powertrain specifications, expected mileage

Another significant change is that the Toyota Innova Hycross will now receive a hybrid powertrain. This powertrain is expected to be unrelated to the one seen in the Camry and could be the same as the hybrid system as seen in the Corolla Cross SUV and new Prius internationally. This would bring with it mileage figures well over 20 kmpl.

Expected Price and Launch Date

Prices for the Toyota Innova Hycross must begin from Rs. 20 to Rs. 22 lakhs. The Toyota Innova Hycross is expected to be launched In India by early 2023. The Innova Crysta is expected to continue to be sold alongside the Hycross possibly in its lower variants.