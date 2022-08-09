Two Motorcycle Spied Testing in Leh Ladakh Region: New Hero Xpulse 300 and Xtreme 300S

Hero MotoCorp is the largest Motorcycle company in the world, with regards to sales volume. But we find most of its sales does come from the entry level budget commuter that very often do not appeal to enthusiasts. Hence, Company has introduced its 200cc platform and had based XPulse 200 off-roader, XPulse 200T tourer and a fully-faired sporty xtreme 200 S too.



While XPulse 200 off-roader soon became an instant hit, the other two were not received that well. But Hero had promised the launch of their 300cc platform a couple of years ago, which has not been materialized until now. But it looks like they have interesting launches planned for 2023.

Two new motorcycles has been spied testing in Leh Ladakh region by Gowtham Naidu. One is an adventure motorcycle and other is a fully faired motorcycle. There is still no confirmation as of now, what these motorcycles are, but the best guess, it is more likely to be upcoming Hero MotoCorp motorcycles.

New Hero XPulse 300

New Hero XPulse 300, the main highlight of this development would be Hero XPulse 300 as Indian automotive enthusiasts has been waiting for a no -nonsense off-roader at an affordable price. Only Hero can pull something like this as we have seen with incredible value for money XPulse 200 that recently got a Rally Edition.

Back in 2020, Hero had showcased a 300cc engine which has been mated to a trellis frame, Right now, Hero does not have any trellis-frame product, except for the Hero 450RR Dakar Rally Motorcycle (which is not road-legal). The showcased frame also had a red finish on its frame as the race-only 450RR.

New Hero Xtreme 300S

When coming to Hero's fully-faired 300cc test mule, it does look sizeable product and it does not look lean and sharp similar like KTM RC 390. Going with the previous fully-faired Hero bikes such as Karizma ZMR, one can expect Xtreme 300X to be decently large product. The Xtreme 300X has got designed faring, alloy wheels, sporty clip-on handlebars and lot more.

Xtreme 300S is likely to receive 300 cc engine as the XPulse 300 but in a different state of tune to suit the character of the bike. It would receive road-spec tyres unlike AT tyres on XPulse 300. If Hero Pulls off the design well, we might witness popularity of Hero's fully-faired products going up significantly. In effect, 300S would be a fitting alternative to current faired machine-like RC 390, BMW G 310 RR and Apache RR 310.