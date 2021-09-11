Upcoming New 125cc TVS bike to be launched on 16th September, this year

TVS motors is planning to launch the upcoming new 125cc TVs bike, it would go on to challenge the likes of Honda SP 125 and Hero Glamour in the segment.



Earlier in the month of November, TVS had filed a trademark for the name Fiero 125 and since then, there has been speculation regarding its comeback of the Fiero has been circulating the internet.

And just some days back, the company has sent a ride invite to all media for a new product whose launch has been slated to take place this month, on 16th September.

.The company's invite has got a teaser image and the same just reveals LED DRLs. The invitation has got a tagline, turn your RAD on and looking at this, it is quite obvious, that if anyone tries to decode the hint, it would look like the launch might be about the new Radeon. However, this might not be the case.

Now, just a few minutes back, the company, TVS Motor has confirmed through its social media handles that it would be going to launch a 125c motorcycle before the end of September. This would definitely bring to light the possibility that the company has been finally coming up with the Fiero 125.

Moreover, the TVS have filed the trademarks for the names Raider as well as REtron in the past and there has been a chance that the upcoming 125cc motorcycle might come to bear one of these names. However, if the company's invite has given hint, which needs to be taken seriously, then there also a possibility that TVS might launch a 125cc Radeon,

But then, we have belief, this might not be the case, as the company would desire to offer a distinct identity to its new motorcycle. TVS Motor company presently has a huge gap in its motorcycle portfolio as there is really nothing between the star City plus and the Apache RTR 160. Both, the a chance as well as possibilities of 125cc motorcycle from TVS has been dwelling for a long time. As mentioned on Social media, the TVS new 125cc bike would be cool and would appeal to the millennial, This combined with the image of the Fiero, which used to enjoy during its time, big fat chances are that, the product to be launched on 16th September could be very well be the all new Fiero 125.