What’s Hitting the Road this Month: Upcoming Car Launches in June 2025

We are almost halfway through the year and the first half of the year saw some amazing launches from powerful SUVs and hatchbacks to EVs. June is also an exciting month, though there are not many launches, the few that are lined up are truly exciting and worth the wait.

Here’s a list of all the cars launching in June 2025 so that Indian consumers can stay informed.

Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV is undoubtedly the most anticipated car of the year. With many car enthusiasts looking forward to the launch of this car, it has finally entered the market with a bang. Launched in India on June 3, 2025, marks a significant addition to Tata Motor’s electric vehicle lineup. This mid-size electric SUV combines robust performance, advanced technology, and premium features, positioning itself as a great contender in the electric SUV segment. The car gets an amazing infotainment system that boasts a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Tata Harrier EV is priced between Rs21.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model and top variants priced up to Rs30 lakh. Key

Features and Specs

Battery Capacity - Available with 65 kWh and 75 kWh LFP battery packs.

Range – Offers a range of up to 627 km on a single charge

Power and Torque - 300–320 PS and 500–550 Nm

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition

Mercedes is all set to launch its limited-edition SUV this month. This special edition blends the G-Class's iconic design with exclusive India-inspired elements. Mechanically this car doesn’t get many changes compared to the standard car but the exterior and interior get some minor changes like a different colour theme and some changes to the seat upholstery and materials used inside. The estimated price of this SUV is around Rs 3.6crore to 4 crore.

Features and Specs

Engine – 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo with a 48V mild-hybrid system

Power: 577 bhp + 20 bhp from the mild-hybrid boost

Torque: 850 Nm.

Transmission: 9-speed automatic with paddle shifters

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 And GT Pro

For all the Mercedes lovers, there’s great news as Mercedes will launch yet another car this month. The automaker is planning to launch the new AMG GT with the GT 63 S E Performance and the GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+. These high-performance vehicles blend cutting-edge hybrid technology with track-ready engineering, setting new benchmarks in the grand tourer segment. Prices are expected to fall under the range of Rs 2.8–Rs3.5 crore.

Features and Specs

Engine – Plug-in hybrid that seamlessly blends a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with a rear-mounted electric motor.

Power and Torque (GT 63): 585 hp and 800 Nm

Power and Torque (GT Pro): 612hp and 850Nm

Acceleration: 0–60 mph in 2.7 seconds

June 2025 may not be packed with a wide range of launches, but it surely has power-packed cars lined up. With a clear focus on sustainability, innovation, and technology, these new launches in India are set to redefine the driving experience.