Yezdi is back on Indian Roads by launching Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster

The legendary motorcycle Yezdi is all set to comeback on the Indian roads. This Iconic vehicle is again coming to India after two and a half decades by launching three bikes, scrambler, Roadster and Adventure.



The official Twitter handle of Yezdi, @yezdiforever also has tweeted, today is not just Yezdi's rebirth, but of the # yezdi rider too. The above phenomenon has given birth to generation of bad boys as well as girls and is ready to hit the roads once again! Come witness the first-hand, return of an icon. Yesterday, the launch was online, and there was live streaming of the same on youtube.

After the company has started reviving the Jawa Motorcycles the UK based BSA motorcycle, the Mahindra Group-owned classic Legends have unveiled 3 new motorcycles, the Yezdi adventure, the Yezdi scrambler and Yezdi Roadking today.

The latest offering from Yezdi line-up is expected to offer competition to brands such as Royal Enfield, Honda and Benelli in the segment.

The Roadster is priced at Rs. 198,142 and it would be available in 2 variants, both dark and chrome. The former has got 3 colors such as smoke grey, hunter green and steel blue. It can also be booked online at a price of Rs. 5000, which is a refundable amount. One can also have book for a test ride.

The latter would be available in 2 colors such Sin Silver and Gallant Grey.

The Scrambler is available in 2 variants, one is single tone and another one is dual tone. The price of the vehicle is Rs204,900, it can also be booked at a price of Rs.5000.

The Yezdi Adventure comes in 2 variants, one is Matte and another one is Camo. It would be available at a price of Rs. 209,900. The above bike can be booked for a price of Rs. 5000.

With regards to Jawa, the company was a Czechoslovakia brand licensed in India by Farrokh K. Irani and Rustom S. Irani, who has it here in the 1960's.