Hyundai Motor India Limited onboards Pankaj Tripathi as its new Brand Ambassador

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is proud to announce the onboarding of acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi as its new brand ambassador. Known for his versatility and grounded charm, Pankaj Tripathi perfectly embodies HMIL’s values of reliability, authenticity and a deep-rooted connection with India’s diverse audience. This strategic partnership marks a new chapter in HMIL’s journey to resonate more meaningfully with Indian customers and craft experiences that move with the spirit of India.

With a legacy of innovation and trust, HMIL has long been a household name in India. Onboarding Pankaj Tripathi as part of HMIL family aligns with the brand’s vision of strengthening its emotional connect with the people of India, while also adding a touch of star power. With this association, HMIL further strengthens its ambassador lineup that already includes iconic personalities.

Speaking on the new exciting partnership, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we celebrate stories of progress and inspiration. We are delighted to welcome Pankaj Tripathi to HMIL family. His grounded persona, exceptional talent and widespread appeal resonate with the values of HMIL and our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’. Together, we aim to drive deeper emotional connections with our diverse customer base across India.”

Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, said, “It is an honour to associate with Hyundai Motor India Limited, a brand that has long stood for trust, innovation and customer-first approach. My first car was a Hyundai, and over the years, that relationship has grown into something truly personal. As someone who deeply values simplicity, sincerity and staying true to one’s roots, I find a natural alignment with HMIL’s ethos. I look forward to this partnership where together, we can connect with people across the country - not just through technology, but through shared stories and values.”

This association promises to add a new dimension to the brand’s narrative, one that speaks not just through machines, but through emotions, honesty and a shared sense of purpose. Pankaj Tripathi brings with him a sense of dependability and real-world relatability that mirrors HMIL’s commitment to offering products that are not just technologically advanced, but also deeply humane in their appeal.