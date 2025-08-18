Montra Electric launches Electric Small Commercial Vehicle dealership in Hyderabad

Montra Electric, the clean mobility arm of the Murugappa Group, has launched its first exclusive electric Small Commercial Vehicle (e-SCV) dealership in Hyderabad, Telangana. Operated by Sriram Harsha, this new facility is part of Montra Electric’s nationwide expansion to address the rising demand for sustainable and high-performance commercial electric mobility solutions.

The dealership will showcase the EViator, Montra Electric’s category-defining e-SCV, designed for intercity logistics, market load operations, and efficient cargo movement. With best-in-class payload, intelligent telematics, and a low total cost of ownership, the EViator is tailored for the evolving needs of fleet operators and small businesses across India.

The new dealership is well-positioned to serve Hyderabad’s growing network of logistics companies, fleet owners, and entrepreneurs. A dedicated service infrastructure has also been established to ensure end-to-end customer support, from purchase to post-sales maintenance.





Mr. Arun Murugappan, Chairman of TI Clean Mobility, Mr. Jalaj Gupta, Managing Director of TI Clean Mobility (Montra Electric), and Mr. Saju Nair, CEO of TIVOLT Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd, present a memento to Mr. Harshavardhan, Chairman of Harsha Group, Mr. Sriram Nandina, Dealer Principal – Sri Ram Harsha and Ms. Niharika, Dealer Principal - Sri Ram Harsha dealership

The inauguration was led by Arun Murugappan, Chairman of TI Clean Mobility, and Mr. Jalaj Gupta, Managing Director of TI Clean Mobility (Montra Electric), alongside Mr. Saju Nair, CEO of TIVOLT Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd (Montra Electric’s SCV division), and Mr. Harshavardhan, Chairman of Harsha Group, Mr. Sriram Nandina, Dealer Principal – Sri Ram Harsha and Ms. Niharika, Dealer Principal - Sri Ram Harsha. Their presence underscored Telangana’s strategic importance in Montra Electric’s long-term growth roadmap.

Jalaj Gupta, said, “Hyderabad is one of India’s fastest-growing EV markets and is a high-potential logistics hub. With this new dealership, we continue our commitment to enabling clean, intelligent, and high-performance mobility for businesses across the country. Our partnership with Sriram Harsha reflects our shared vision of creating a robust and accessible EV ecosystem.”

Saju Nair, added, “The EViator is engineered to serve real-world logistics needs, be it intercity deliveries or urban cargo movement. With our expanding dealership footprint and strong channel partners like Sriram Harsha, we are ensuring that our customers can access future-ready commercial EVs backed by reliable service and performance.”

Harshavardhan in the presence of Sriram Nandina and Niharika, said, “We’re proud to bring Montra Electric’s advanced e-SCV technology to Hyderabad. The dealership is located at a critical node for intra-city and regional cargo movement, and we see growing demand for electric commercial vehicles that offer power, range, and dependability. Our fully equipped facility will offer customers a seamless ownership experience.”

The EViator offers a certified range of 245 km and a real-world range of 170+ km. Powered by an 80-kW motor delivering 300 Nm of torque, the vehicle features intelligent telematics enabling over 95% uptime and is backed by a 7-year or 2.5 lakh km industry-leading extended warranty. With this Hyderabad launch, Montra Electric continues to expand its all-India network of SCV dealerships and service hubs, further strengthening its position as a leader in India’s commercial EV revolution.