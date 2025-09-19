Ride Online: Royal Enfield 350cc Bikes Come to Flipkart from Sept 22

Live
Royal Enfield will sell its 350cc motorcycles online on Flipkart from September 22. Models like Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350 will be available with GST benefits. Delivery and service will be handled by authorized dealers
Royal Enfield, the popular mid-size motorcycle brand owned by Eicher Motors, will sell its 350cc motorcycles online on Flipkart starting September 22, 2025. This is the first time the company’s full 350cc range will be available on an e-commerce platform.
Customers in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai can buy models like Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350, and Meteor 350. Delivery and after-sales service will still be provided by authorized Royal Enfield dealers in these cities.
Buyers will also get full GST benefits on purchases made through Flipkart. The move is aimed at digital-first customers who want a simple and convenient way to explore and buy motorcycles online.
Royal Enfield has also reduced prices following the GST cut:
- Hunter 350 Standard: ₹1,49,900 → ₹1,38,200
- Hunter 350 Mid Variant: ₹13,800 less
- Hunter 350 Top Variant: ₹14,100 less
- Classic 350 Redditch Edition: ₹1,97,253 → ₹1,81,800
- Classic 350 Chrome Top Variant: ₹2,34,972 → ₹2,16,600
B Govindarajan, MD & CEO of Royal Enfield, said the partnership with Flipkart makes it easy and convenient for riders to buy motorcycles online while still enjoying dealership support. Royal Enfield plans to expand online sales to more cities in the future.