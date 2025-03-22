  • Menu
10 Bengaluru-Bound Flights Diverted to Chennai Due to Heavy Rain

Highlights

Heavy rain in Bengaluru has led to 10 flights being diverted to Chennai, causing flight delays and severe traffic congestion around the city's airport.

Due to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru, at least 10 flights en route to the Karnataka capital have been diverted to Chennai, according to airport officials.

IndiGo Airlines, in a statement on X, confirmed that the weather conditions in Bengaluru continue to disrupt flight operations. The airline assured passengers that they are closely monitoring the situation and will provide timely updates. IndiGo also advised passengers to stay informed about their flight status and explore flexible rebooking or refund options if necessary.

Similarly, Air India acknowledged that adverse weather conditions have led to congestion at Bengaluru airport, impacting flight schedules. The airline urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

In addition to flight disruptions, Bengaluru's heavy rainfall has caused flooding in several areas, leading to traffic jams, particularly around the airport. The Bengaluru traffic police issued an alert regarding severe congestion due to waterlogging at Hunsmaranahalli, affecting the route to Kempegowda International Airport.

Bengaluru, known for frequent traffic jams, faces worsened conditions during heavy rains, further complicating the commute for residents and travelers alike.

