New electric receiving sub-station inaugurated

Delhi Metro took another step towards strengthening its power infrastructure with the commissioning of a new electric Receiving Sub-Station at Park Street on Friday.

The facility is designed to improve the reliability of metro operations across key corridors while supporting the power needs of the upcoming Central Vista Metro Corridor.

The sub-station has been rebuilt as part of the Central Vista project after the earlier facility, constructed during Metro Phase-2 in 2010, was removed in 2021–22 to facilitate redevelopment work. The new RSS has been set up on alternative land provided by the Central Public Works Department and incorporates advanced systems to meet current and future operational requirements.

Officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation briefed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on the technical and functional aspects of the installation during the inauguration.

Developed in accordance with green building norms, the Park Street RSS integrates energy-efficient technologies, including variable refrigerant flow air-conditioning systems and LED lighting. Safety features such as automatic fire protection and addressable fire alarm systems have also been installed.

To further enhance sustainability, a rooftop solar power system is planned to help reduce the overall carbon footprint of the facility.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while reviewing the project, said that strengthening public transport infrastructure and ensuring passenger safety remain key priorities. She remarked that the new sub-station would play a crucial role in supporting the expanding metro network and meeting future power demands.