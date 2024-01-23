Live
16 school van drivers booked on drunk & driving charges in Bengaluru
Bengaluru : In a special drive, the Bengaluru Traffic police filed cases against 16 school vehicles ferrying children in Bengaluru city on Tuesday after their drivers did not pass the breathalyser test. The special drive was taken up in various parts of Bengaluru city between 7 a.m. and 9.30 a.m.
As many 3,414 vehicles were stopped and drivers were subjected to the drink and drive test. During the test, 16 drivers of school buses, vans and other vehicles ferrying children to schools were found to be in an inebriated state.
The cases have been filed in this regard and the traffic police have recommended the RTO to seize the driving licenses of these drivers.
