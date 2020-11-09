25 countries confirm participation in virtual Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020

Bengaluru: More than 25 countries have confirmed participation in the flagship technology conference of government of Karnataka – Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 which will be held virtually for the first time from November 19 to November 21. The State government has embarked on developing "Global Innovation Alliances (GIA)" with innovation hubs of the world, through which there are ongoing engagements with over 20 countries on a regular basis. The engagements range from G2G meetings and MoUs, to active projects for skilling, R&D and startup cooperation. Partner countries like Australia, France, Germany, Israel, Netherlands , Switzerland and UK, among others, will play a key role in showcasing advancements made in technology and how future-ready their innovations are through the GIA sessions platform.

A dedicated track for Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) sessions has been created at Bengaluru Tech Summit for facilitating international partnerships. Countries will host technology sessions for ecosystem connects, exchange of ideas and people, and deliberations on policy environment. Some key sessions include "Tech's role in Green Recovery and a Sustainable Future" by UK, "From Cyberspace to Outer space" by Australia, "Driving the Future of Food and Nutrition" by Switzerland; and "E-mobility – Moving into the Future" by Germany.

Minister level delegations from key GIA partner countries are expected throughout the three-day summit. Annika Saarikko, Minister of Science and Culture, Finland; Karen Andrews, Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, Australia; Lord Tariq Ahmad, Minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth, UK; Prof. Andreas Pinkwart, Minister of Economic Affairs, Innovation, Digitalization and Energy of the Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany; and Cedric O, Secretary of State for the Digital Sector of France are some of the delegates who will be addressing the virtual gathering.

This year, the State government is expected to sign over seven MoUs with GIA partner institutions for cooperation in startups, research and development and skilling. The MoU between Center for Excellence of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Karnataka and Business Finland will focus on bi-lateral market access for startups, joint research program for societal good and mutual student and faculty exchange program. The Center of Excellence for Agri Innovation housed at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) have agreed to sign an MoU with the World Startup Factory in the Netherlands, where the main area of focus will be a virtual market access program for the growth stage startups to explore global markets. The MoU will also chart deliverables regarding mentorship connects and mutual industry facilitation. Department of Electronics IT Bt and S&T and the Department of Commerce and Industry have jointly decided to sign an MoU with Indiana Economic Development to work on projects related to electric vehicles and medical devices/healthcare. The MoU will be signed for a period of five years.

Speaking at an event on Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 and Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, and Minister for IT, BT and S&T said, "Numerous favorable factors such as proactive government, industry friendly labor laws, salubrious climate, sound law & order situation, talent pool of highly trained professionals, cosmopolitan social life, etc., have made Karnataka a preferred destination for MNCs. This has helped the workforce in our State to understand and learn from the best in the world. Today, Bengaluru is widely cited as one of the fastest growing technology and startup hubs in the world, counted amongst the likes of New York, Tokyo, London, Beijing, Tel Aviv, etc."

He further added, "We are now working at global level, through exchange of people and ideas, so that Karnataka may consistently maintain its lead position in innovation, science and technology. Hence, Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T has embarked on developing "Global Innovation Alliances (GIAs)" with innovation hubs of the world. I am certain that the participation of our GIA Partner Countries at BTS 2020 will enhance the event in a big way and create meaningful and long term international partnerships in the coming days."

Speaking at the event, Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, said, "I am delighted to see that our GIA platform has led to new agreements between organizations from Karnataka and various countries who are aiming to learn from each other and collaborate on a long term, sustainable basis. This type of international collaboration is absolutely necessary to solve the challenges worldwide, including the current COVID-19 pandemic we are facing. We are indeed honoured to have over 25 countries participating at the event which includes high level foreign government dignitaries such as Ministers and Ambassadors, and world-renowned technology experts."

Speaking at the event, Australian High Commissioner Hon Barry O'Farrell AO, said "Australia is a nation of inventors, responsible for the black box, Wifi and technology behind GoogleMaps. Having elevated the Australia-India relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, our nations are forging new bonds across cyber, emerging technology, critical minerals, and space. Karnataka is crucial to this growing partnership. As a proud GIA partner country, Australia's policy makers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs look forward to showcasing the global impact of the Australia-India innovation partnership at this summit."

Sebastian Hug, Consul General of Switzerland in Bengaluru, CEO of Swissnex India, said "Bengaluru Tech Summit is an excellent bridge to connect Karnataka and other leading innovation hotspots. I'm looking forward to hearing Vice-President Guy Parmelin addressing the audience and talk about how we can bring our two innovation ecosystems even closer. Swissnex India is looking forward to being once again part of this year's edition. We will be showing that Switzerland is more than Cheese and Chocolate and is driving world-leading innovation in the food and nutrition sector."

The 23 edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.