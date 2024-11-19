58% cut in NABARD funds from ₹5,600 cr to ₹2,340 cr for state

Bengaluru : Only ineligible BPL cards will be cancelled. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah once again made it clear that the card shall not be missed for the deserving poor. On the occasion of Kanaka Jayanti on Monday, he garlanded the statue of Kanakadasa in the premises of MLA Bhavan, laid flowers on the portrait and spoke to the media.

Annabhagya scheme was implemented only by us, not by BJP or JDS. This program was implemented by Siddaramaiah. In 2017, rice given for Rs 1 was given for free. BJP has not done this. They just talk.

In which state BJP is in power has implemented such a scheme. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, tell me where it was done, he asked.

Answering the question of reporters that the BPL cards have been cut suddenly, he clarified that the deserving ones will not be spared. Talking about Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s statement that the government is only guaranteeing where the tax money is going, the people should be given answers. What moral right do they have to speak?

We pay Rs 4.50 lakh crores tax from Karnataka State to the Centre. Only 59 thousand crores will come back to us. The rest of the money is in the center. Let it be given to the state, he said. What is the use of just talking? He questioned whether HD Deve Gowda or Kumaraswamy had spoken when injustice was done to Karnataka.

Rs 5600 crore loan was given to the state by NABARD last year. Rs 2340 crore has been given this year, isn’t it unfair? Reduced loan amount by 58%. What are Kumaraswamy and Prahlad Joshi doing as ministers of Karnataka? He said that he has written to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying, “Don’t do injustice to the farmers, it is a betrayal.”

Interest free loan up to Rs 5 lakh was given after I came to power. Loans up to Rs 15 lakhs are given at 3% interest rate. NABARD comes under Finance Minister. What is Nirmala Sitharaman doing?

She said that she would give grant of Rs 5300 crore for the Bhadra Upper Bank Project in the 2023-24 budget. What did Kumaraswamy ask about this? Rs 11595 crore was announced under the 15th financial plan. Where did they give, You will never question this. We are giving guarantee schemes of Rs 56000 crore. Why is it not being given in states where BJP is in power, he said.

He said that the false advertisement given by the Maharashtra government to mislead the people of Maharashtra to vote. He said that a legal battle against the Maharashtra government is being investigated.