Live
- India’s commercial real estate resilient despite global trade tensions: Report
- Watch: India’s War Against Pakistan Could Start in 36 Hours, Says Pakistani Minister
- U.S. Visa Options for Engineers
- Pahalgam attack: CCS meet at PM Modi's residence ends, big decisions likely to be announced soon
- Badshah Stuns With His Solo Dance Moves In 'Galiyon Ke Ghalib'
- Top Morning Detox Drinks for a Healthier You
- FIR lodged against Sisodia, Jain in classroom construction case
- Income Tax Department notifies ITR-1, ITR-4 forms for assessment year 2025-26
- Judicial probe into Delhi teen's death over contrasting claims in police custody
- CM Naidu orders probe over Simhachalam wall collapse incident
Bangalore Metro to Earn ₹25 Crore Annually from Advertising on Trains
Highlights
Bangalore Metro has partnered with Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor for advertising on Purple and Green Line trains. The deal expects ₹25 crore annual revenue.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has signed a seven-year deal with Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor. They will get advertising rights for the Purple and Green Line trains.
Mobile Ad Space on Trains
The deal allows full-train wrapping and interior advertising. This means the trains will have ads inside and outside.
Expected Revenue
BMRCL expects to earn ₹25 crore every year from these ads.
BMRCL’s Goal
BMRCL Managing Director, M. Maheshwar Rao, said:
"This partnership will help us offer great metro services while making money for the city’s development."
Next Story