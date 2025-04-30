Bangalore Metro to Earn ₹25 Crore Annually from Advertising on Trains

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has signed a seven-year deal with Mudra Ventures and Lokesh Outdoor. They will get advertising rights for the Purple and Green Line trains.

Mobile Ad Space on Trains

The deal allows full-train wrapping and interior advertising. This means the trains will have ads inside and outside.

Expected Revenue

BMRCL expects to earn ₹25 crore every year from these ads.

BMRCL’s Goal

BMRCL Managing Director, M. Maheshwar Rao, said:

"This partnership will help us offer great metro services while making money for the city’s development."







