Bangalore Weather Update: February 17, 2025 - Clear Skies & Moderate AQI

The current temperature in Bangalore is 28.91°C, with a forecasted range of 16.82°C to 31.67°C today; humidity stands at 23%, and wind speed is 23 km/h, with sunrise at 06:41 AM and sunset at 06:26 PM. Tomorrow, February 18, the temperature will range from 18.02°C to 32.68°C, humidity remains at 23%, and clear skies are expected, making it ideal for outdoor activities. The AQI today is 135.0, indicating moderate air quality, so people with respiratory issues should limit outdoor exposure.

7-Day Weather Forecast for Bangalore

February 18, 2025: 28.91°C - Clear skies

February 19, 2025: 29.27°C - Clear skies

February 20, 2025* 29.90°C - Clear skies

February 21, 2025: 30.10°C - Few clouds

February 22, 2025: 30.17°C - Broken clouds

February 23, 2025: 30.20°C - Broken clouds

February 24, 2025: 30.27°C - Broken clouds

Stay prepared and enjoy the sunny weather while keeping an eye on air quality for a healthier outdoor experience!