BDA to Sell 133 Plots in Bengaluru via E-Auction Starting July 21

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is selling 133 sites through an online auction.

People who want to take part must apply before July 19. The online bidding will begin on July 21.

The plots are in different areas of Bengaluru. These include places like Anjanapura Township, JP Nagar 9th Phase, Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout, BTM 4th Stage, Banashankari 3rd Stage, Nagarabhavi 2nd Stage, HBR Layout, Austin Town, and Arkavathi Layout in Jakkur.

The plot sizes start from 600 square feet and go up to 4,500 square feet. These are either corner plots or plots in between others.

The sites will be sold in their current condition. Bidding will happen in steps of Rs 500 per square metre.

People can find more details and the locations of each plot on the BDA website within a week.