Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
BDA to Sell 133 Plots in Bengaluru via E-Auction Starting July 21
BDA is auctioning 133 plots in Bengaluru from July 21. Apply by July 19. Sites range from 600 to 4,500 sq ft in top city layouts.
The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is selling 133 sites through an online auction.
People who want to take part must apply before July 19. The online bidding will begin on July 21.
The plots are in different areas of Bengaluru. These include places like Anjanapura Township, JP Nagar 9th Phase, Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout, BTM 4th Stage, Banashankari 3rd Stage, Nagarabhavi 2nd Stage, HBR Layout, Austin Town, and Arkavathi Layout in Jakkur.
The plot sizes start from 600 square feet and go up to 4,500 square feet. These are either corner plots or plots in between others.
The sites will be sold in their current condition. Bidding will happen in steps of Rs 500 per square metre.
People can find more details and the locations of each plot on the BDA website within a week.