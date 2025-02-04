Bengaluru Airport Airspace Closures During Aero India 2025

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has announced airspace closures from February 5 to February 14, 2025, due to the upcoming Aero India Show. The closures will span over 29 hours across 10 days to ensure safety during the event.

The Aero India Show, held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, is one of the largest aerospace exhibitions in the world. KIA has advised passengers to check with airlines for updated flight schedules during the airspace closure periods.

Airspace Closure Timings:

February 5-8: 09:00 to 12:00 hrs and 15:00 to 16:30 hrs

09:00 to 12:00 hrs and 15:00 to 16:30 hrs February 9: 09:00 to 11:00 hrs

09:00 to 11:00 hrs February 10: 09:00 to 11:30 hrs and 14:30 to 15:30 hrs

09:00 to 11:30 hrs and 14:30 to 15:30 hrs February 11-12: 12:00 to 14:30 hrs

12:00 to 14:30 hrs February 13-14: 09:30 to 12:00 hrs and 14:30 to 17:00 hrs

What is Aero India?

Aero India, from February 10 to 14, is a major aerospace event, attracting experts, military officials, and tech enthusiasts. Travelers should check with airlines for any flight changes to avoid disruptions.