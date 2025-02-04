Live
Bengaluru Airport Airspace Closures During Aero India 2025
Aero India 2025, held from February 10 to 14, is a major aerospace event in Bengaluru. Travelers should check with airlines for flight updates during airspace closures to avoid disruptions.
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has announced airspace closures from February 5 to February 14, 2025, due to the upcoming Aero India Show. The closures will span over 29 hours across 10 days to ensure safety during the event.
The Aero India Show, held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, is one of the largest aerospace exhibitions in the world. KIA has advised passengers to check with airlines for updated flight schedules during the airspace closure periods.
Airspace Closure Timings:
- February 5-8: 09:00 to 12:00 hrs and 15:00 to 16:30 hrs
- February 9: 09:00 to 11:00 hrs
- February 10: 09:00 to 11:30 hrs and 14:30 to 15:30 hrs
- February 11-12: 12:00 to 14:30 hrs
- February 13-14: 09:30 to 12:00 hrs and 14:30 to 17:00 hrs
What is Aero India?
Aero India, from February 10 to 14, is a major aerospace event, attracting experts, military officials, and tech enthusiasts. Travelers should check with airlines for any flight changes to avoid disruptions.